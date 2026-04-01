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La Honua Keynote: Elemental Cartographies in Restoration - Event Details

La Honua Keynote: Elemental Cartographies in Restoration

Location: In-person in TLC and on Zoom

Speaker: Dr. Candace Fujikane
Keynote: "Elemental Cartographies in the Restoration of Lahaina and Kahoʻolawe."

This talk explores how Kānaka are regreening places like Lahaina and Kahoʻolawe after they have been devastated by human actions that have exacerbated climate change effects.

Dr. Candace Fujikane is a Professor of English at the University of Hawai'i, specializing in environmental humanities, Kanaka Maoli approaches to climate change, Hawaiʻi literary and cultural studies, and Kanaka Maoli political movements, Asian settler colonialism and settler cartographies in Hawai'i.

Location: The Learninc Center (Bldg. 334, LRC 115, Upper Campus) & Zoom


Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.

Registration required

Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

La Honua Keynote: Elemental Cartographies in Restoration image

Tags: 2026 Lā Honua Lā honua Earth day Earth Fair Earth environment Lahaina Kahoʻolawe

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