La Honua Keynote: Elemental Cartographies in Restoration - Event Details

La Honua Keynote: Elemental Cartographies in Restoration Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: In-person in TLC and on Zoom Speaker: Dr. Candace Fujikane

Keynote: "Elemental Cartographies in the Restoration of Lahaina and Kahoʻolawe."



This talk explores how Kānaka are regreening places like Lahaina and Kahoʻolawe after they have been devastated by human actions that have exacerbated climate change effects.



Dr. Candace Fujikane is a Professor of English at the University of Hawai'i, specializing in environmental humanities, Kanaka Maoli approaches to climate change, Hawaiʻi literary and cultural studies, and Kanaka Maoli political movements, Asian settler colonialism and settler cartographies in Hawai'i.



Location: The Learninc Center (Bldg. 334, LRC 115, Upper Campus) & Zoom





Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.



Registration required Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

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