La Honua Keynote: Elemental Cartographies in Restoration - Event Details
La Honua Keynote: Elemental Cartographies in Restoration
Location: In-person in TLC and on Zoom
Speaker: Dr. Candace Fujikane
Keynote: "Elemental Cartographies in the Restoration of Lahaina and Kahoʻolawe."
This talk explores how Kānaka are regreening places like Lahaina and Kahoʻolawe after they have been devastated by human actions that have exacerbated climate change effects.
Dr. Candace Fujikane is a Professor of English at the University of Hawai'i, specializing in environmental humanities, Kanaka Maoli approaches to climate change, Hawaiʻi literary and cultural studies, and Kanaka Maoli political movements, Asian settler colonialism and settler cartographies in Hawai'i.
Location: The Learninc Center (Bldg. 334, LRC 115, Upper Campus) & Zoom
Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.
Registration required
Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: 2026 Lā Honua Lā honua Earth day Earth Fair Earth environment Lahaina Kahoʻolawe
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