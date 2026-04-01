La Honua Keynote: Learning To Be In Relation With Fire - Event Details
La Honua Keynote: Learning To Be In Relation With Fire
Location: Simulcast at TLC and on Zoom
Speakers:
Dr. Beth-Rose Middleton-Manning and Danny Manny
Keynote: "Learning To Be In Relation With Fire: Reflections from the Keepers of the Flame Program."
This talk explores Keepers of the Flame, an initiative rooted in relationships between cultural fire practitioners, communities, and the landscape, emphasizing respect for fire as part of the environment and cultural stewardship.
Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.
Dr. Beth-Rose Middleton-Manning
UC Davis Specialist in Native land stewardship, environmental policy, cultural resource management, and author of
"Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River"
Danny Manning
Maidu and Diné wildland fire professional and Assistant Fire Chief with more than 20 years of experience in tribal fire
management, cultural burning, and ecosystem restoration.
Location: Zoom / Simulcast at the TLC Upper Campus (Bldg. 334, LRC 115)
Registration required
Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: 2026 Lā Honua Earth Day Earth Environment Fire stewardship la honua Lā Honua
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