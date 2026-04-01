La Honua Keynote: Learning To Be In Relation With Fire - Event Details

La Honua Keynote: Learning To Be In Relation With Fire Monday, April 20, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Simulcast at TLC and on Zoom Speakers:

Dr. Beth-Rose Middleton-Manning and Danny Manny



Keynote: "Learning To Be In Relation With Fire: Reflections from the Keepers of the Flame Program."



This talk explores Keepers of the Flame, an initiative rooted in relationships between cultural fire practitioners, communities, and the landscape, emphasizing respect for fire as part of the environment and cultural stewardship.

Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities.



Dr. Beth-Rose Middleton-Manning



UC Davis Specialist in Native land stewardship, environmental policy, cultural resource management, and author of

"Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River"





Danny Manning



Maidu and Diné wildland fire professional and Assistant Fire Chief with more than 20 years of experience in tribal fire

management, cultural burning, and ecosystem restoration.



Location: Zoom / Simulcast at the TLC Upper Campus (Bldg. 334, LRC 115)



Registration required Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

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