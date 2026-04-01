Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Nahele ~ Forest Stewardship - Event Details
Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Nahele ~ Forest Stewardship
Mālama the native dryland forest at Pālamanui in Kona, and learn about its profound environmental-cultural significance.
Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities. This event is off-campus and has participant caps.
Registration required
Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: 2026 Lā Honua Earth Fair Earth Day Lā Honua environment
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