Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Nahele ~ Forest Stewardship - Event Details

Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Nahele ~ Forest Stewardship Sunday, April 19, 2026, 8:00am – 1:00pm Mālama the native dryland forest at Pālamanui in Kona, and learn about its profound environmental-cultural significance.



Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities. This event is off-campus and has participant caps.



Registration required Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571 Tags:

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