Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Kahakai ~ Coastal Stewardship - Event Details

Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Kahakai ~ Coastal Stewardship Saturday, April 18, 2026, 9:00am – 1:00pm Mālama several loko iʻa or fishponds of this section of the Hilo coastline near Waiʻōlena Beach Park, and learn about their significance including in their role in Indigenous food sovereignty. Hosted by Hui Hoʻoleimaluō.

Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities. This event is off-campus and has participant caps.



Registration required Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571 Tags:

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