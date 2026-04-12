Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Kahakai ~ Coastal Stewardship - Event Details

Mālama Honua Huakaʻi: Kuleana Kahakai ~ Coastal Stewardship Friday, April 17, 2026, 9:00am – 1:00pm Mālama and learn how to help to protect this powerful and remote coastal area between ʻOpihikao and Pohoiki, and understand its significance. Hosted by Pōhaku Pelemaka.



Open to Hawaiʻi CC, UH Hilo and island communities. This event is off-campus and has participant caps.



Registration is required Special Restrictions: Registration required : docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGspNQBkbZrwofnP7g8-EWMHPRpmBKKpBXYYfm9J00v906Mg/viewform For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

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