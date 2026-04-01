Pre-Medical Presentation & Advising Session | JABSOM NHCOE - Event Details
Pre-Medical Presentation & Advising Session | JABSOM NHCOE
Location: UCB 127
Thinking about medical school? This is your chance to get real direction!
Join the John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence (NHCOE) for a focused Pre-Medical Presentation and Advising Session designed to help you move forward with confidence.
You’ll gain insight into the medical school pathway, what it takes to become a strong applicant, and how to position yourself for success. After the presentation, students will have the opportunity to receive personalized 1-on-1 advising and ask questions directly.
Whether you're just starting or preparing to apply, this session gives you clarity, guidance, and a real next step.
? Register here:
Special Restrictions: Please register at https://forms.gle/qZnMWsMStPDHXJv58
For more information, contact: snosaka@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0635
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA Medicine Medical
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