Pre-Medical Presentation & Advising Session | JABSOM NHCOE - Event Details

Pre-Medical Presentation & Advising Session | JABSOM NHCOE Friday, April 17, 2026, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: UCB 127 Thinking about medical school? This is your chance to get real direction!



Join the John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence (NHCOE) for a focused Pre-Medical Presentation and Advising Session designed to help you move forward with confidence.



You’ll gain insight into the medical school pathway, what it takes to become a strong applicant, and how to position yourself for success. After the presentation, students will have the opportunity to receive personalized 1-on-1 advising and ask questions directly.



Whether you're just starting or preparing to apply, this session gives you clarity, guidance, and a real next step.



? Register here: Special Restrictions: Please register at https://forms.gle/qZnMWsMStPDHXJv58 For more information, contact: snosaka@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0635

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