2026 Taste of UH Hilo - Event Details

2026 Taste of UH Hilo

Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Food Truck Lane (between the Student Services Building and Campus Center)

Mai, mai eʻai — Come, come and eat!



Get ready to explore fresh flavors at the 2026 Taste of UH Hilo!



Enjoy three delicious days featuring bold new menu drops from our established food trucks, plus the debut of three *new *food truck vendors.





This complimentary (free) tasting event is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff.



Join us along Food Truck Lane (between the Student Services Building and Campus Center) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.





Come hungry, come early—first come, first served until we run out!





Tuesday, April 21



• Thai Smile

• Pad Kra Prao (Thai Loco Moco) Bowl

• Pad Kee Mao with Tofu (Drunken Noodles) Bowl

• Bid Island Smokehouse

• Huli Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich + Chips

• Smoked Sausage Mac & Cheese Bowls

• Smoked Meat Dip + Chips



First come, first served until we run out.



Ohana‑style sharing encouraged — help yourself to extra plates and utensils and enjoy sampling a variety of dishes with friends.

Special Restrictions: This complimentary (free) tasting event is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff.

For more information, contact: vcadmin@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650