2026 Taste of UH Hilo - Event Details

2026 Taste of UH Hilo

Thursday, April 16, 2026, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Food Truck Lane (between the Student Services Building and Campus Center)

Mai, mai eʻai — Come, come and eat!



Food Truck Lane (between the Student Services Building and Campus Center)



This complimentary (free) tasting event is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff.



KG MEXICAN FOOD

• Chicken Mole with Refried Beans & Spanish Rice

• Sautéed Shrimp with Chipotle Cream Sauce, Refried Beans & Spanish Rice



HASTA LA PASTA

• Lasagna

• Shrimp Alfredo

• My Momma Spaghetti



First come, first served until we run out.



ʻOhana‑style sharing encouraged — extra plates and utensils available to enjoy sampling a variety of dishes with friends.

Special Restrictions: This complimentary (free) tasting event is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff.

For more information, contact: vcadmin@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650