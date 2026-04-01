2026 Taste of UH Hilo - Event Details

2026 Taste of UH Hilo

Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Food Truck Lane (between the Student Services Building and Campus Center)

Mai, mai eʻai — Come, come and eat!



Food Truck Lane (between the Student Services Building and Campus Center)



This complimentary (free) tasting event is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff.



ALOE KINE SMOOTHIES

• Maui Smoothie — Dragon Fruit, Mango, Strawberries, Passion Fruit, Guava Juice, Aloe

• Blue Hawaii Smoothie — Mango, Pineapple, Blue Spirulina, Pina Colada Purée, Coconut Cream, Aloe



ANUENUE’S KITCHEN

• Dry Mein Bowls with Bean Sprouts, Kamaboko & Spam

• Adobo Fried Rice Bowls



KOW KOW KITCHEN

• Char Siu Manapua + Pork Hash Sampler

• Pizza Manapua + Pork Hash Sampler

• Pastele Manapua + Pork Hash Sampler



First come, first served until we run out.



ʻOhana‑style sharing encouraged — extra plates and utensils available to enjoy sampling a variety of dishes with friends.

Special Restrictions: This complimentary (free) tasting event is open to all UH Hilo students, faculty, and staff.

For more information, contact: vcadmin@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650