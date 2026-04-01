Memories In Bloom [FYE] - Event Details

Memories In Bloom [FYE] Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:30pm Location: Student Services Center Room W-201 New to UH Hilo campus? Welcome, new Vulcans where your moments take root and your story grows with Memories in Bloom



Join us for a meaningful afternoon of connection, reflection, and creativity



Wednesday, April 15, 2026

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Student Services Building, Room W-201



- Hear from current second-year students sharing their journeys & memories

- Get inspired & create your own memory keepsake

- Write a letter to your future self

- Enjoy drinks from Hilo Coffee Corner



Capture your UH Hilo experiences in a meaningful keepsake and additionally write a letter to your future self.



Take a pause, celebrate how far you’ve come, and start planting memories that will grow with you



Follow us @uhhilofye on Instagram to stay updated on upcoming events



For disability accomodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY) uds@hawaii.edu by April 6, 2026. For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

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