Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
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Memories In Bloom [FYE] - Event Details

Memories In Bloom [FYE]

Location: Student Services Center Room W-201

New to UH Hilo campus? Welcome, new Vulcans where your moments take root and your story grows with Memories in Bloom

Join us for a meaningful afternoon of connection, reflection, and creativity

Wednesday, April 15, 2026
2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Student Services Building, Room W-201

- Hear from current second-year students sharing their journeys & memories
- Get inspired & create your own memory keepsake
- Write a letter to your future self
- Enjoy drinks from Hilo Coffee Corner

Capture your UH Hilo experiences in a meaningful keepsake and additionally write a letter to your future self.

Take a pause, celebrate how far you’ve come, and start planting memories that will grow with you

Follow us @uhhilofye on Instagram to stay updated on upcoming events

For disability accomodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY) uds@hawaii.edu by April 6, 2026.

For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

Memories In Bloom [FYE] image

Tags: First Year Transfer Arts & Crafts Second Year FYE Kipuka

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