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Kanilehua and Hohonu Joint Launch Party - Event Details

Kanilehua and Hohonu Joint Launch Party

Location: Campus Center 301

Join Kanilehua and Hohonu in Celebrating our contributors and the release of our respective 2025-2026 issues. Food will be served while contributors, artists, and writers in the community come together to celebrate their work.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student.

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

Kanilehua and Hohonu Joint Launch Party image

Tags: Launch Party Arts Literature Academic Journal Hohonu Kanilehua Magazine Celebration Campus Center

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