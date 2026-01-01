Kanilehua and Hohonu Joint Launch Party - Event Details
Kanilehua and Hohonu Joint Launch Party
Location: Campus Center 301
Join Kanilehua and Hohonu in Celebrating our contributors and the release of our respective 2025-2026 issues. Food will be served while contributors, artists, and writers in the community come together to celebrate their work.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student.
For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: Launch Party Arts Literature Academic Journal Hohonu Kanilehua Magazine Celebration Campus Center
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