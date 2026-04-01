Insights for What’s Next!Transfer Guide to Internships -FYE - Event Details
Insights for What’s Next!Transfer Guide to Internships -FYE
Location: Student Services Center Room W-201
Transfer students at UH Hilo, this one’s for you!
Welcome, new Vulcans! Discover and hear about student internship experiences and explore internship databases/resources at this event!
Join us for Insights for What’s Next! Explore internships. Hear real experiences. Find your path.
Not sure where to begin? Come learn how to turn your goals into real opportunities:
- Discover internship search tools, databases, and campus resources available to you
- Listen to transfer students share how they found and landed their internships
- Walk away with practical tips, insider advice, and strategies that work
This is your chance to connect, learn, and get ahead.
--- Be Among the first 30 UH Hilo Transfer Students to receive a Bento & Drink ---
Start building your experience now! Your future self will thank you.
In Collaboration with Kīpapa I Ke Ala Kaʻi: Center for Career Advancement
Follow us @uhhilofye on instagram to stay updated on upcoming events :)
For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002(TTY)
uds@hawaii.edu by April 1, 2026
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382
Tags: FYE Internships Kipuka Peer Mentorship Kīpapa I Ke Ala Kaʻi: Center for Career Advancement Transfer First year
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