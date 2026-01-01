Serving Hawaiʻi Through Medicine: Rural Health & Care - Event Details
Serving Hawaiʻi Through Medicine: Rural Health & Care
Location: UCB 127
Hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Health & Medicine Committee, this event features Dr. Maile Tauali‘i, PhD, MPH, a Collaborative Investigator at Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (HPMG) and a nationally recognized public health scholar.
Join us for an engaging discussion on healthcare in Hawaiʻi, focusing on rural medicine, cultural considerations in care, and the importance of community partnerships in improving health outcomes for Native Hawaiian and Indigenous communities.
This event is open to University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College students, especially those interested in medicine, public health, and healthcare careers. Free food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.
[Register here:] (forms.gle/mNav5QkpyLPoLi937)
For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at 808-932-7810 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaiiedu by 4/8/2026.
Special Restrictions: Open to University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College students. Limited seating, first 60 participants. Registration required.
For more information, contact: snosaka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: UHHSA Medicine Premed Students Campus Center
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