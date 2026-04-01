Practicing Medicine in Hawaiʻi: Dr. Nina L. Baker - Event Details
Practicing Medicine in Hawaiʻi: Dr. Nina L. Baker
Location: UCB 127
Hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) Health & Medicine Committee, this event features Dr. Nina L. Baker, MD, a Family Medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente and alumna of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM).
Join us for an engaging discussion on practicing medicine in Hawaiʻi. Learn about the realities of providing healthcare in island communities, including limited resources, geographic barriers to care, and the importance of culturally grounded medicine.
This event is open to University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College students, especially those interested in pursuing careers in medicine and healthcare.
Free food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.
Special Restrictions: Open to University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College students. Limited seating, first 60 participants. Registration required.
For more information, contact: snosaka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: UHHSA Medicine Premed Students Campus Center
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