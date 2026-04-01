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Nānā Nō A Ka ʻUlu - Event Details

Nānā Nō A Ka ʻUlu

Location: SSC W-201

Join a current student intern for a culturally grounded workshop on agriculture and food systems. Learn about internships, land stewardship, and the role of ʻulu in sustaining Hawaiian communities. Perfect for students interested in ʻāina-based careers and strengthening cultural connections to our food systems

Date: April 22, 2026
Time: 11am-1pm
Location: SSC W201

Talk story with Peer Mentor, Luana Dameg, who will share about her internship and opportunities for cultivation and care for the 'aina. Learn what it means to be a farmer, how to get started, and the importance of growing food to sustain our communities.

Come enjoy an ʻulu salad and ʻulu poke bar, plus take home ʻulu chips and freshly squeezed orange juice!


Register @ docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform

Special Restrictions: Please pre-register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform

For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7419

Nānā Nō A Ka ʻUlu image

Tags: Ulu ʻulu breadfruit horticulture food farming agriculture

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