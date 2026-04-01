Nānā Nō A Ka ʻUlu - Event Details

Nānā Nō A Ka ʻUlu Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: SSC W-201 Join a current student intern for a culturally grounded workshop on agriculture and food systems. Learn about internships, land stewardship, and the role of ʻulu in sustaining Hawaiian communities. Perfect for students interested in ʻāina-based careers and strengthening cultural connections to our food systems



Date: April 22, 2026

Time: 11am-1pm

Location: SSC W201



Talk story with Peer Mentor, Luana Dameg, who will share about her internship and opportunities for cultivation and care for the 'aina. Learn what it means to be a farmer, how to get started, and the importance of growing food to sustain our communities.



Come enjoy an ʻulu salad and ʻulu poke bar, plus take home ʻulu chips and freshly squeezed orange juice!





Register @ docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform Special Restrictions: Please pre-register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7419

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