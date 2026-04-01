Pizza with the Press - Event Details
Pizza with the Press
Location: CC 202-A
Come down to the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office and enjoy our new April issue with some complimentary pizza! Take this time to meet the team and see the behind-the-scenes of what we're reporting about around campus at our tabling event!
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 631-0467
Tags: Ke Kalahea Pizza Fresh Off the Press Kalahea news students free food
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2026 Taste of UH Hilo
- Mai, mai eʻai — Come, come and eat! Get ready to explore fresh flavors at the **2026 Taste of UH Hilo**! Enjoy three delicious days featuring **bold new menu drops** from our established _food trucks_, plus the debut of three **new ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.