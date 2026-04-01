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Pizza with the Press - Event Details

Pizza with the Press

Location: CC 202-A

Come down to the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office and enjoy our new April issue with some complimentary pizza! Take this time to meet the team and see the behind-the-scenes of what we're reporting about around campus at our tabling event!

For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 631-0467

Pizza with the Press image

Tags: Ke Kalahea Pizza Fresh Off the Press Kalahea news students free food

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