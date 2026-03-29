Mele and Moʻolelo ma Mōkaulele: - Event Details

Mele and Moʻolelo ma Mōkaulele:

Friday, April 10, 2026, 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Location: Haleʻōlelo - Lumi Pāhiahia

An Intimate Performance with Kalani Peʻa



Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Hawaiian music artist Kalani Peʻa proudly announces a milestone in his career, celebrating a decade of recording Hawaiian, contemporary, and soul music. With an unwavering dedication to his heritage, Peʻa reflects on the journey that has shaped his artistry and deepened his connection to his ‘ohana (family), kaiāulu (community), and lāhui (nation).



E nanea in an intimate “behind the music” experience with Kalani Peʻa, where the beauty of Hawaiʻi comes alive through mele, moʻolelo, and the graceful movement of hula dancers. This performance is designed to be a relaxed and engaging Aloha Friday gathering, welcoming the UH Hilo campus community and the broader Hilo ʻohana to connect through the sharing of songs and stories.



As melodies unfold and stories are shared, the room transforms into a space of warmth and connection, where the rhythm of the music meets the whispers of history, and every note uplifts the soul of Hilo—the town where Kalani was born and raised. While Kalani’s voice and storytelling guide the audience on a journey that is both intimate and transcendent, hula will complement the beautiful mele, bringing the moʻolelo to life through movement and grace.



This gathering honors the spirit of Merrie Monarch week, inviting all to pause, listen, and share in the joy of Hawaiian music and storytelling. Join us for a memorable afternoon where mele, moʻolelo, and ʻike Hawaiʻi beautifully intertwine.



Admission Details: Free. No registration required.

For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144