Live Performance: International Night “Hana Hou” - Event Details

Live Performance: International Night “Hana Hou” Friday, April 10, 2026, 11:15am – 12:15pm Location: Mookini Library Lānai Join us for a special “Hana Hou” International Night performance featuring student groups from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo who recently shared their talents and cultural traditions during the campus International Night celebration. These students offer an encore performance for the campus and community.



Through music, dance, and cultural expression, the performers will share traditions from their home countries and communities, celebrating the diversity that enriches our university. This “hana hou” performance is an opportunity to once again recognize the hard work, creativity, and cultural pride of our international student groups while adding to the festive spirit of Merrie Monarch week in Hilo.



We invite everyone to stop by, enjoy the performances, and celebrate the many cultures that make up the UH Hilo ʻohana.



Admission Details: Free. For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of April 5, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday