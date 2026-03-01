Waihona Lole Swap - Event Details
Waihona Lole Swap
Location: UCB127
Join us for the Waihona Lole Swap hosted by Leiolani! Come “shop” for something new-to-you. For each gently used piece of lole aloha you bring, receive one (1) ticket to shop the swap.
Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Time: 3–5PM
Location: UH Hilo UCB 127
Open to all UH Hilo students and community. Grab a drink from Hilo Ice Coffee available for the first 50 UH Hilo students!
For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405
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