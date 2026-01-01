Live Performance: Hālau Hula o Leionālani - Event Details

Live Performance: Hālau Hula o Leionālani Wednesday, April 8, 2026, 11:15am – 12:15pm Location: Mookini Library Lānai Hālau Hula o Leionālani joins us from Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi and Mexico, bringing together dancers who have traveled to Hilo to participate in the Merrie Monarch Festival. The hālau represents the ways that Hawaiian cultural practice continues to connect communities across different places and backgrounds.



During this special visit to UH Hilo, the dancers will share selections of hula and Hawaiian mele, honoring the traditions they study together. They will also offer Spanish dances from their home communities, celebrating the cultural exchange and friendships that have grown through their work with the hālau. Through these performances, Hālau Hula o Leionālani hopes to share their aloha for hula and culture with the UH Hilo community while celebrating the spirit of Merrie Monarch week in Hilo.



Admission Details: Free. For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144



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