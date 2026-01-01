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Waiolama Merrie Monarch Speaker Series - Event Details

Waiolama Merrie Monarch Speaker Series

Location: Mookini Library - Main floor

On Writing, Indigeneity, and Hawaiʻi Island

Featuring local author: Nikki Van De Car, a kānaka maoli author from Volcano, will give a talk on writing, magical realism, Indigeneity, and the magic of storytelling.

Big Island author Nikki Van De Car invites readers into The Invisible Wild, a journey into the quiet, hidden forces of nature that surround us every day. Come hear the story behind the book and the inspiration rooted in Hawaii's landscapes.

Admission Details: Free.

For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144

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