Waiolama Merrie Monarch Speaker Series - Event Details
Waiolama Merrie Monarch Speaker Series
Location: Mookini Library - Main floor
On Writing, Indigeneity, and Hawaiʻi Island
Featuring local author: Nikki Van De Car, a kānaka maoli author from Volcano, will give a talk on writing, magical realism, Indigeneity, and the magic of storytelling.
Big Island author Nikki Van De Car invites readers into The Invisible Wild, a journey into the quiet, hidden forces of nature that surround us every day. Come hear the story behind the book and the inspiration rooted in Hawaii's landscapes.
Admission Details: Free.
For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144
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- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
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