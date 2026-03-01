Muʻumuʻu Movement - Event Details

Muʻumuʻu Movement

Thursday, April 2, 2026, 2:00pm – 3:30pm

Location: Mookini Library - Main floor

Waiolama Merrie Monarch Speaker Series

Presents: Movement in Muumuu



A Special Q&A Session with Dr. Andy Reilly & Terri-Lee Bixby



Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking conversation exploring the history, culture, and evolving meaning of the muumuu in Hawaii and beyond.



Come learn, ask questions, and discover how fashion is far more than clothing—it is movement, memory, and meaning.



The Muumu u: Social Movements

Andy Reilly, PhD, is a professor in the Fashion Design and Merchandising program at the University of Hawaii, Mãnoa. Dr. Reilly's research area focuses on historic and cultural aspects of the fashion industry in Hawaii. He has written seven books and 40 academic papers on gender and fashion theory and is currently working on a book about fashion in the Hawaiian Islands. He has served as president of the Textile and Apparel Programs Accrediting Commission, and president of the International Textile and Apparel Association. Dr. Reilly is currently the Vice President of the Pacific Artisan Collective, and a fellow of the International Textile and Apparel Association.



Mana in Motion: The Functionality and History of Hula Clothing

Terri-Lee Bixby is a PhD candidate in the History Department and a Museum Studies Certificate student in the American Studies Department at UH Mãnoa. Her scholarship focuses on Pacific history, material culture, and textile histories in Oceania. She is the Graduate Curatorial Assistant in the Historic Fashion Collection housed in the Fashion Design & Merchandising Department at UHM, and is currently working on the digitization project of the Hawaii subcollection. She is also an Archival Assistant at the University Archives & Manuscripts Collection at the UHM Hamilton Library and an Adjunct Faculty member at BYU-Hawaii. She is a fiber and textile artist practicing spinning, knitting, crochet, and sewing.





Admission Details: Free. In addition to the talk stories, Dr. Andy Reilly and Terri-Lee Bixby will also have a curated vintage alohawear collection that will be displayed from Thursday, April 2 - Monday, April 13 in the Mookini library’s main floor during normal library operating hours.

For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144