Merrie Monarch History Wall - Event Details

Merrie Monarch History Wall Thursday, April 2, 2026 Location: Mookini Library - Main floor The Merrie Monarch: A Legacy of ʻŌiwi Persistence, Resistance, and Sovereignty Pop-Up Exhibit



Discover the deep ties between Hilo and the world-renowned Merrie Monarch Festival through this special display at the heart of the UH Hilo campus. Featuring a curated set of retractable poster boards, this visual exhibit traces the history of the festival from its humble beginnings to its global recognition as a celebration of Hawaiian culture, hula, and resilience.



Admission Details: Free.



This 8-panel exhibit will be on display from Thursday, April 2 - Monday, April 13, and will be located behind the reference desk, on the Mookini library’s main floor during normal library operating hours. For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144



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