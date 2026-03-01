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Merrie Monarch History Wall - Event Details

Merrie Monarch History Wall

Location: Mookini Library - Main floor

The Merrie Monarch: A Legacy of ʻŌiwi Persistence, Resistance, and Sovereignty Pop-Up Exhibit

Discover the deep ties between Hilo and the world-renowned Merrie Monarch Festival through this special display at the heart of the UH Hilo campus. Featuring a curated set of retractable poster boards, this visual exhibit traces the history of the festival from its humble beginnings to its global recognition as a celebration of Hawaiian culture, hula, and resilience.

Admission Details: Free.

This 8-panel exhibit will be on display from Thursday, April 2 - Monday, April 13, and will be located behind the reference desk, on the Mookini library’s main floor during normal library operating hours.

For more information, contact: westc2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8144

Merrie Monarch History Wall image

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