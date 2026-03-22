Period(t) Party - Event Details

Period(t) Party

Friday, March 27, 2026, 12:30pm – 3:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Raising Awareness for Menstrual Health and Period Equity



Join us as we discuss the importance of menstrual equity, the menses, postpartum menstruation, menopause, and more! #periodt



Date: Friday March 27th, 2026

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Time: 12:30p -3:00p



This event is raising awareness for menstrual health and period equity, and to educate our students and community members about menstruation - effectively destigmatizing menstruation and disseminating information on menstruation including the phases / cycle of menses, busting common myths about periods, discussions about PCOS, endometriosis, menopause, etc., as well as advocating for the importance of uterine healthcare and gynecologist visits.



The UH Hilo Women's Center is going to be hosting the event and will have menstrual products available for students to make a goody bag with as well as a discussion about alternative menstrual equity products like period panties and menstrual cups. We are collaborating with Dr. Yuka Polovina, an educator from UH Mānoa Public Health and Sciences, to facilitate discussion about menstrual equity on campus. We also will be displaying a presentation on Ka Waimaka Lehua practices in Hawaiʻi and highlighting the symbolism of the fern for fertility with plant pressing on to canvas and assorted materials (students may bring their own materials to be pressed if inclined). A free raffle of period products as well as free refreshments will be provided while supplies last (with support from the Waiolama Center).



*Those who wish to attend can register here (but registration is not required): go.hawaii.edu/DKp



For disability accommodations please reach out to Women’s Center at

uhhwomen@hawaii.edu or 808-932-7831

Special Restrictions: *Those who wish to attend can register here (but registration is not required): https://go.hawaii.edu/DKp

For more information, contact: uhhwomen@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7831

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