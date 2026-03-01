Remathau: People of the Ocean - film screening - Event Details
Remathau: People of the Ocean - film screening
Location: UCB 100
A film screening of "Remathau: People of the Ocean," a new film that showcases the diasporic communities from the outer islands of Yap including Nicole Yamase who is the first person from the Federated States of Micronesia to go to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.
After the film we will feature a Q&A with Nicole Yamase, members of the local Remathau community, and the film director. Co-hosted by the Pacific Islands Studies program. Everyone is welcome!
View a trailer for the film at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvUSFFGAQE0
For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122
Tags: Film Educational Discussion Pacific Oceania Pacific Islanders movie diaspora
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