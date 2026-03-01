Remathau: People of the Ocean - film screening - Event Details

Remathau: People of the Ocean - film screening Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB 100 A film screening of "Remathau: People of the Ocean," a new film that showcases the diasporic communities from the outer islands of Yap including Nicole Yamase who is the first person from the Federated States of Micronesia to go to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.



After the film we will feature a Q&A with Nicole Yamase, members of the local Remathau community, and the film director. Co-hosted by the Pacific Islands Studies program. Everyone is welcome!



View a trailer for the film at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvUSFFGAQE0 For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 29, 2026 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Kuleana and Community Talk Story Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...