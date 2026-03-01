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Remathau: People of the Ocean - film screening - Event Details

Remathau: People of the Ocean - film screening

Location: UCB 100

A film screening of "Remathau: People of the Ocean," a new film that showcases the diasporic communities from the outer islands of Yap including Nicole Yamase who is the first person from the Federated States of Micronesia to go to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

After the film we will feature a Q&A with Nicole Yamase, members of the local Remathau community, and the film director. Co-hosted by the Pacific Islands Studies program. Everyone is welcome!

View a trailer for the film at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvUSFFGAQE0

For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122

Remathau: People of the Ocean - film screening image

Tags: Film Educational Discussion Pacific Oceania Pacific Islanders movie diaspora

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