Bloodwork: Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching - Event Details

Bloodwork: Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching Friday, March 27, 2026, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 UH Hilo English Department & Bamboo Ridge Press present:



Bloodwork and Other Stories - What we carry. What we inherit.

What we leave behind.



Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching - learn more about the author here.



Any student with a documented disability who would like to request special accommodations for this event should contact Leanne Day at: Lpday@hawaii.edu



Bamboo Ridge Press is Hawaii's longest running independent, nonprofit small press publishing local literature since 1978. For more information, contact: Lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7243

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