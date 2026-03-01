Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Bloodwork: Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching - Event Details

Bloodwork: Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching

Location: Campus Center Room 301

UH Hilo English Department & Bamboo Ridge Press present:

Bloodwork and Other Stories - What we carry. What we inherit.
What we leave behind.

Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching - learn more about the author here.

Any student with a documented disability who would like to request special accommodations for this event should contact Leanne Day at: Lpday@hawaii.edu

Bamboo Ridge Press is Hawaii's longest running independent, nonprofit small press publishing local literature since 1978.

For more information, contact: Lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7243

Bloodwork: Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching image

Tags: MeetTheAuthor Campus Center

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
Kuleana and Community Talk Story
Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.