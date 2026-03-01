Bloodwork: Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching - Event Details
Bloodwork: Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching
Location: Campus Center Room 301
UH Hilo English Department & Bamboo Ridge Press present:
Bloodwork and Other Stories - What we carry. What we inherit.
What we leave behind.
Reading & Talk Story w/ Donald Carreira Ching - learn more about the author here.
Any student with a documented disability who would like to request special accommodations for this event should contact Leanne Day at: Lpday@hawaii.edu
Bamboo Ridge Press is Hawaii's longest running independent, nonprofit small press publishing local literature since 1978.
For more information, contact: Lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7243
Tags: MeetTheAuthor Campus Center
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