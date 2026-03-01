2026 Kupulau Bash - Event Details

2026 Kupulau Bash

Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 3:00pm – 6:30pm

Location: Library Lanai, Campus Center Dining Room and Covered Canopy, Food Truck Lane between Student Service Building and Campus Center.

For UH Hilo Students, Faculty and Staff

with an invitation extended to the HawCC campus

all attendees must have a valid UH ID



Sponsored by:

UH Hilo Administrative Affairs



The Kupulau Bash is UH Hilo’s signature Spring campus‑wide celebration, bringing together students, faculty, and staff for an energizing mid‑semester experience. Featuring food trucks, live entertainment, and opportunities for connection, this will be the sole large‑scale campus event for Spring 2026 and is designed to uplift the campus community at a pivotal point in the academic term.



Live Musical Entertainment by:

DJ (music)

The Steppas

The Project



Seven Food Vendors:

Aloe Kine Smoothies

- Mango Sticky Rice Smoothie Cups

- Smoothies



Anuenue’s Kitchen

- Cheeseburgers with Garlic Aioli Fries

- Laulau Plate (rice, mac salad, chicken long rice)



Duck Fat FT

- Philly Cheesesteaks with Duck Fat Fries

- Lamb Gyro with Duck Fat Fries



Hui Come Eat

- Shoyu Pork / Korean Chicken Combo Plate (Rice, Potato Salad, Cornbread)

- Beef Stew Plate (Rice, Potato Salad, Cornbread)



KG Mexican Food

- Taco Plate: (2) Quesabirria Tacos w/cheese, dipping sauce, half slice flan



Thai Smile

- Garlic Shrimp Bowl

- Pad Thai With Chicken Bowl

- Massaman Curry with Tofu Bowl



Sodexo

- Prime Rib Plate w/Horseradish, AuJus, Rice

- Acai Bowls with 3 toppings

- Specialty Coffee Drinks



Present proof of UH registration or employment (validated Student ID or UH ID) to receive a token, which can be redeemed for one complimentary meal at the food trucks. A token is required—food will not be available for purchase with cash. The token line opens at 2:30 p.m. Bottled water will be available ​​at the walkway between the Bookstore and CC Dining.



Event Schedule:

3:00 p – 3:30 p DJ Music / Welcome Speech / Food Trucks

3:30 p – 4:30 p The Project

4:30 p – 5:00 p Band Change / DJ Music

5:00 p – 6:30 p The Steppas



This is a free event and an alcohol-free, drug-free event.

Special Restrictions: For UH Hilo Students, Faculty and Staff, with an invitation extended to the HawCC campus.

For more information, contact: vcadmin@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7650

