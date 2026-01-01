Pizza with the Press - Event Details

Pizza with the Press Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: CC 202-A Come down to the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office in Campus Center and enjoy our new March issue with some complimentary pizza! Take this time to meet the team and see the behind-the-scenes of what we're reporting about around campus at our tabling event! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 631-0467

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