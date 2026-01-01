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Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details

Breaking News Breakfast

Location: CC 202-A

Come down to the Ke Kalahea Student-run Newspaper office and enjoy our new March issue with some complimentary breakfast! Take this time to meet the team and see the behind-the-scenes of what we're reporting about around campus at our tabling event!

For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 631-0467

Breaking News Breakfast image

Tags: Ke Kalahea Free Breakfast Student Publication News Happenings Journalism free food KK

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