Spinning Stories: Understanding Hawaiʻi Through Mele - Event Details

Spinning Stories: Understanding Hawaiʻi Through Mele

Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 11:00am – 12:30pm

Location: Mookini Library Lanai

As part of the Waiolama Merrie Monarch Speaker Series, Paige "DJ Mermaid" Okamura, the host of HPR's Hawai'i Kulāiwi, will be pairing Hawaiian music with her vast knowledge of mele in the Mookini Library Lanai from 11 - 12:30pm. Join in on the event to learn more about the music we know and love from one of Hawaiʻi's foremost curators of local music.



About the guest speaker:



Paige Okamura (DJ Mermaid) is a keiki papa of Māeaea, Waialua, Oʻahu. She has been DJing hawaiian music for over 10 years, starting out on the airwaves of UH Mānoa's KTUH FM Honolulu as the former host of the hawaiian language show "Kīpuka Leo" and bi-lingual show "Kai Leo Nui". She now spins on HPR-1 as the host and creator of "Hawai'i Kulāiwi", which airs every sunday at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7120

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