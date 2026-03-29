Leadership/Research Symposium - Event Details

Leadership/Research Symposium

Saturday, April 11, 2026, 9:00am – 3:00pm

Phi Lambda Sigma - Delta Lambda from the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy (DKICP) invites all pharmacy students and those interested in pursuing pharmacy to join us for a morning of inspiration and discovery at our annual Leadership Symposium. This year’s theme, “Resilient Leadership in Pharmacy School,” will be a 2-hour event where two guest speakers will share their personal journeys, experiences, and strategies for thriving through pharmacy school. Students will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insight into the first steps of leadership development, while connecting with others who share similar goals.



Following the Leadership Symposium, we are excited to host our new annual Research Symposium, where pharmacy and research students will present posters highlighting their projects. This is a wonderful opportunity to explore diverse research topics, support fellow students, and celebrate the impact of academic inquiry within our community.



Students are welcome to attend either event or both. The Leadership Symposium will take place from 9–11 AM, followed by the Research Symposium from 12–3 PM. We look forward to seeing you there for a day of learning, connection, and inspiration!

For more information, contact: pls.deltalambda@gmail.com (808) 304-9452

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