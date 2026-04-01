Kōkua & Kaiāulu Produce Giveaway Program - Event Details

Kōkua & Kaiāulu Produce Giveaway Program Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: Mookini Library Lanai This event offers free and fresh local produce to UH Hilo Students to support Student Basic Needs and improve food security at UH Hilo. For more information, contact: plbadamo@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0887

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