Kōkua & Kaiāulu Produce Giveaway Program - Event Details
Kōkua & Kaiāulu Produce Giveaway Program
Location: Mookini Library Lanai
This event offers free and fresh local produce to UH Hilo Students to support Student Basic Needs and improve food security at UH Hilo.
For more information, contact: plbadamo@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0887
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