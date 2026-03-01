Write Now! Polish Your Personal Statement - Event Details

Write Now! Polish Your Personal Statement

Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Kilohana

WRITE NOW! – Personal Statement Workshop ✍✨



Join us for Write Now! Polish your personal statement and learn more about Kilohana’s staff, services, and more! This is a great opportunity for students applying for scholarships, internships, grad school, or jobs to receive guidance and build confidence in their writing.



Day: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 1–2 PM

Where: 1st Floor Library



Study snacks & writing kits for the first 30 UH Hilo students!



If you know a student who could benefit, please encourage them to attend and share the registration link here:(docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform)



This activity is co-sponsored by UH Hilo and the Ho'olana program under a Title Ill Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government, For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by March 14, 2026.

For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

Tags: