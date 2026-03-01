Write Now! Polish Your Personal Statement - Event Details
Write Now! Polish Your Personal Statement
Location: Kilohana
WRITE NOW! – Personal Statement Workshop ✍✨
Please help us spread the word to your friends, classmates, and mentees!
Join us for Write Now! Polish your personal statement and learn more about Kilohana’s staff, services, and more! This is a great opportunity for students applying for scholarships, internships, grad school, or jobs to receive guidance and build confidence in their writing.
Day: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Time: 1–2 PM
Where: 1st Floor Library
Study snacks & writing kits for the first 30 UH Hilo students!
If you know a student who could benefit, please encourage them to attend and share the registration link here:(docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8AiQ_zte4wF_yiGbMW3eRFZlLPEhGx_fBSiYmUhPNySvdcw/viewform)
This activity is co-sponsored by UH Hilo and the Ho'olana program under a Title Ill Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government, For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu by March 14, 2026.
For more information, contact: calliev@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418
Tags: Career Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.