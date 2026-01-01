Kōkua & Kaiāulu CAFNRM Connections Day - Event Details
Kōkua & Kaiāulu CAFNRM Connections Day
Location: Campus Center Room 301
This event is a networking event for the students of the College of Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resource Management along with community partners.
Special Restrictions: This event is for students of CAFNRM and invited guests only.
For more information, contact: plbadamo@hawaii.edu (808) 747-0887
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