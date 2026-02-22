Peace Corps Week: Voices & Faces of Service - Event Details

Peace Corps Week: Voices & Faces of Service

Monday, March 2, 2026

Peace Corps Week at UH Hilo is a campus‑wide celebration of global service, and this year we are bringing extra energy with “Voices & Faces of Service.” From March 2 through March 6, you will meet Returned Peace Corps Volunteers through short audio stories and written stories featured on UH Hilo’s Instagram and UH Hilo Stories. On some days, the same storyteller appears in both formats; on others, you will hear from two different voices.



The Peace Corps, founded in 1961, is a U.S. volunteer program dedicated to promoting world peace and friendship. Volunteers serve in communities around the world, supporting education, health, the environment, agriculture, and youth development while building meaningful cross‑cultural understanding. This week’s stories highlight the human side of that mission---why people serve, what they learn, and how the experience shapes their lives long after their service ends.



---UH Hilo Instagram: www.instagram.com/uhhilo/?hl=en

---UH Hilo Stories: hilo.hawaii.edu/chancellor/stories/



Each day features a theme that brings global service to life:



---Why We Serve

---A Moment That Changed Me

---People Who Shape Us

---Lessons I Brought Home

---The Journey Continues



This week offers an easy, inspiring way to explore global perspectives, learn what Peace Corps service is really like, and hear powerful human stories from around the world. It is a celebration of service, community, and the many paths that lead people to make a difference---and if these stories spark your curiosity, we encourage you to consider whether Peace Corps service might be part of your own journey. You can learn more or explore how to apply at www.peacecorps.gov/.



For more information or any questions, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee: sumilee@hawaii.edu.

