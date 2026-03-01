Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Important or Impactful? - Event Details
Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Important or Impactful?
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Kuleana & Community Talk Story
Building Community Through Conversation
Important or Impactful?
Join our final Kuleana and Community Talk Story of the semester with Janice Ikeda!
Janice Ikeda is the Founder and CEO of Vibrant Hawaiʻi, where she advances civic engagement and youth leadership grounded in the belief that each of us holds one piece of a larger whole — and that real change happens when we bring those pieces together in service of community.
Recognition is easy; responsibility is harder. This conversation challenges us to consider what it takes to move from opinion to action and from visibility to impact.
Friday, March 27, 2026
12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.
For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: Chancellor's Office Kilohana Kuleana and Community Talk Story Vibrant Hawaii
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