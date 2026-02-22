A Niu Crafternoon - Event Details

A Niu Crafternoon

Friday, March 6, 2026, 12:30pm – 5:00pm

Location: SSC-W201

Spend the afternoon learning, crafting, and celebrating the art of niu!



Learn the foundation lau niu weaving in a hands-on workshop with returning expert practitioner Mikey Kyser of Puna! Across two sessions designed for all skill levels, participants will weave creations made entirely from coconut fronds. Whether youʻre trying to weave something for the first time or returning from a previous workshop, sessions offer the opportunity to build your weaving skills!



Register [here] (docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdiugWSaq435dHaFajdmOwQWGE8nKft4ir-UFI-Zk2ntpHQGg/viewform?usp=header)



March 6, 2026 (12:30-5:00 PM)

Session 1: (12:30-2:30 PM beginner friendly)

Session 2: (3:00 PM-5:00 PM papale- prior experience suggested)

Location: SSC-W201



This activity is co-sponsored by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and by the Kūkulu Program under a Title III Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405

Tags: