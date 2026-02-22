What is...surviving Midterms? Jeopardy [FYE] - Event Details

What is...surviving Midterms? Jeopardy [FYE] Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Hale Kanilehua Lounge Midterms already?! Take a break from the books and join us for a high-energy Jeopardy-Style Midterm Game Night! Test your knowledge, discover helpful campus resources, and pick up practical strategies to power through exam week.



The First-Year Experience Program is bringing New Vulcans together for an interactive evening with a game show energy, Root Beer Floats , and chances to win Midterms Survival Kits!



Tuesday, March 3, 2026

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Hale Kanilehua Lounge

Drop in anytime ----Come solo or bring friends!



Ready to level up your prep and recharge with your fellow Vulcans?

(Hosted by FYE Mentors: Valeria Da Silva & Jordan Schaden) For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7382

Tags:

