Trivia Night - Event Details

Trivia Night Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 5:45pm – 7:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come with your friends to Campus Center Plaza to compete in a fun boba Trivia Night! Teams will compete in a trivia-off to win pride, bragging rights, and gift cards. The College of Arts and Sciences is sponsoring free Teapresso for the first 35 players.



Tables open at 5:30pm, trivia begins at 6pm. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7120

