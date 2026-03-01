The 22nd Annual Transcultural Nursing Symposium - Event Details

The 22nd Annual Transcultural Nursing Symposium

Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 8:30am – 3:30pm

Location: UCB 100 and UCB 127 (Fishbowl)

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo School of Nursing proudly presents the 22nd Annual Transcultural Nursing Symposium, centered on the theme “Patterns of Educational Approaches and Care Delivery Promoting Health Equity.” This annual event brings together national transcultural nursing scholars to explore innovative strategies that advance culturally responsive care and improve health outcomes across diverse communities.



The symposium will feature engaging presentations on select health equity topics, a special discussion on Lāʻau Lapaʻau by Kahu Ikaika Dombrues, and an open forum panel titled “Envisioning Transcultural Caring Practices in 2050.” This panel will encourage dialogue on the future of culturally grounded nursing practice.



The event will take place on March 25, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM at the UH Hilo Campus (UCB 100 and UCB 127 – Fishbowl). Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available, and a light lunch will be provided. RSVP Here





