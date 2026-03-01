Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series with Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada - Event Details

Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series with Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada

Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 12:30pm – 1:45pm

Location: Mookini Library

Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series

Nowelo Speaker Series: A lecture series exploring innovating and engaging research methods and forms



Hosted by the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Uluākea Faculty Development Program & the Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection at the Mookini Library.



Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada

"The Mana of Translation: Flow, Agency, and Sovereignty in the Hawaiian Archive"

12:30pm-1:45pm

Mookini Library



Presentation Description: How does the act of translation serve as both a site of colonial extraction and a powerful engine of Indigenous agency? In this book talk, Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada explores the themes of his recent book, The Mana of Translation, to examine how linguistic flows have shaped Hawaiian history from the Baibala to the protection of Mauna a Wākea. We will delve into the extractive translation practices of the territorial period that sought to cast Kānaka Maoli as a disappearing people and contrast them with the resilient, mana-filled narrative continuities that persist in the Hawaiian language newspapers. By centering the movement of knowledge across languages, Dr. Kuwada invites us to rethink translation as a vital decolonial method for asserting intellectual sovereignty in the present moment.



For questions, please contact Kīpuka at kipuka@hawail.edu

Co-sponsored by the University of Hawaii at Hilo, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, and the Pāie'ie Grant funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399

