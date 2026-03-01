Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series with Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada - Event Details
Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series with Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada
Location: Mookini Library
Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series
Nowelo Speaker Series: A lecture series exploring innovating and engaging research methods and forms
Hosted by the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Uluākea Faculty Development Program & the Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection at the Mookini Library.
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada
"The Mana of Translation: Flow, Agency, and Sovereignty in the Hawaiian Archive"
12:30pm-1:45pm
Mookini Library
Presentation Description: How does the act of translation serve as both a site of colonial extraction and a powerful engine of Indigenous agency? In this book talk, Dr. Kamaoli Kuwada explores the themes of his recent book, The Mana of Translation, to examine how linguistic flows have shaped Hawaiian history from the Baibala to the protection of Mauna a Wākea. We will delve into the extractive translation practices of the territorial period that sought to cast Kānaka Maoli as a disappearing people and contrast them with the resilient, mana-filled narrative continuities that persist in the Hawaiian language newspapers. By centering the movement of knowledge across languages, Dr. Kuwada invites us to rethink translation as a vital decolonial method for asserting intellectual sovereignty in the present moment.
For questions, please contact Kīpuka at kipuka@hawail.edu
Co-sponsored by the University of Hawaii at Hilo, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, and the Pāie'ie Grant funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. The event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932 7623 (V) (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399
Tags: Kīpuka Mookini Library Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.