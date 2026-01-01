Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series - Event Details

Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 12:30pm – 1:45pm

Location: Mookini Library

Nowelo Speaker Series: A lecture series exploring innovating and engaging research methods and forms



Hosted by the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Uluākea Faculty Development Program & the Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection at the Mookini Library.



Thursday, March 5, 2026

Dr. Joanne Qinaʻau

"Mauli Ola: A Huakaʻi from Theory to Praxis"

12:30pm-1:45pm

Mookini Library



Presentation Description: How can Indigenous wellbeing frameworks from Turtle Island and Moananuiākea transform healthcare into decolonial, equitable practice? This talk honors ʻike kūpuna through the case of Ke Ao Nōweo ʻUla (Kanu Theory) and a recent scoping review of the indigenous wellbeing frameworks. We'll explore living exemplars, including Pilina Welo, a multi-eyed mauli ola program; Ola ka Huaka'ihele o Hi'iaka, a Ka'ao-based recovery training; Kūkulu Ana, a mauli ola-grounded evaluation model; and Kukui Mālamalama, a decolonial wellbeing measure. Together, we'll examine how centering ʻŌiwi ontology, epistemology, and praxis creates pathways toward healing and equity.



For questions, please contact Kīpuka at kipuka@hawail.edu

Co-sponsored by the University of Hawaii at Hilo, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, and the Pāie'ie Grant funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932 7623 (V) (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399

