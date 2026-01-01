Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series - Event Details
Uluākea: Nowelo Speaker Series
Location: Mookini Library
Nowelo Speaker Series: A lecture series exploring innovating and engaging research methods and forms
Hosted by the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center Uluākea Faculty Development Program & the Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection at the Mookini Library.
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Dr. Joanne Qinaʻau
"Mauli Ola: A Huakaʻi from Theory to Praxis"
12:30pm-1:45pm
Mookini Library
Presentation Description: How can Indigenous wellbeing frameworks from Turtle Island and Moananuiākea transform healthcare into decolonial, equitable practice? This talk honors ʻike kūpuna through the case of Ke Ao Nōweo ʻUla (Kanu Theory) and a recent scoping review of the indigenous wellbeing frameworks. We'll explore living exemplars, including Pilina Welo, a multi-eyed mauli ola program; Ola ka Huaka'ihele o Hi'iaka, a Ka'ao-based recovery training; Kūkulu Ana, a mauli ola-grounded evaluation model; and Kukui Mālamalama, a decolonial wellbeing measure. Together, we'll examine how centering ʻŌiwi ontology, epistemology, and praxis creates pathways toward healing and equity.
For questions, please contact Kīpuka at kipuka@hawail.edu
Co-sponsored by the University of Hawaii at Hilo, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, and the Pāie'ie Grant funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. The event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932 7623 (V) (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399
Tags: Kīpuka Mookini Library Edith Kanakaʻole Hawaiian Collection
