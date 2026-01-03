Lei Your Foundation: Building a Business - Event Details

Lei Your Foundation: Building a Business Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: UCB 127 ✨ Lei Your Foundation: Building a Business ✨



Ready to learn, create, and connect? Join us for a hands-on lei-making workshop that blends culture, creativity, and learn the behind-the-scenes of running a creative business and entrepreneurship.



- Make your own lei (✨ all supplies provided!)

- Learn the behind-the-scenes of running a creative small business

- Hear directly from a young local entrepreneur & floral artist





Join us Wednesday, 03/10/26, from 5:30–7:30 PM in UCB 127 on the UH Hilo campus



Refreshments provided for the first 20 UH Hilo students





Meet the Maker: Kawaihili Uyeshiro is a 17-year-old florist and owner of Ko Kawai Lei, creating handcrafted lei and floral designs inspired by her upbringing on a family protea farm and guided by the knowledge of her kūpuna.



Register here Special Restrictions: Limited to 20 UH Hilo students For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

