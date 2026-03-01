Slime Time - Event Details

Slime Time Thursday, April 2, 2026, 11:30am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Get ready to mix, stretch, and play during this hands-on slime-making experience. Students will create their own slime by choosing colors, textures, and ingredients, with staff guiding each step along the way. Test how it stretches, tweak your mix, and explore simple slime activities before taking your creation home for even more fun. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

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Kuleana and Community Talk Story Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...