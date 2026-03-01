Slime Time - Event Details
Slime Time
Location: Library Lanai
Get ready to mix, stretch, and play during this hands-on slime-making experience. Students will create their own slime by choosing colors, textures, and ingredients, with staff guiding each step along the way. Test how it stretches, tweak your mix, and explore simple slime activities before taking your creation home for even more fun.
For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: campus center sac
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