The Bloom Booth - Event Details

The Bloom Booth Wednesday, April 1, 2026, 12:30pm – 2:30pm Location: Library Lanai Looking for a creative pick-me-up? This hands-on DIY event lets students use colorful pipe cleaners to create flowers and build their own custom bouquets. Whether you make a single bloom or a full arrangement, it’s a fun, low-pressure way to unwind, get creative, and leave with something bright and cheerful you made yourself. For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610 Tags:

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Kuleana and Community Talk Story Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...