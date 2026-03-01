The Bloom Booth - Event Details
The Bloom Booth
Location: Library Lanai
Looking for a creative pick-me-up? This hands-on DIY event lets students use colorful pipe cleaners to create flowers and build their own custom bouquets. Whether you make a single bloom or a full arrangement, it’s a fun, low-pressure way to unwind, get creative, and leave with something bright and cheerful you made yourself.
For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: campus center sac
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