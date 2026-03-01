Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Basically Bingo - Event Details

Basically Bingo

Location: Campus Center Plaza

This is bingo with a twist—where everyday dorm essentials turn into big wins. Students are invited to enjoy a laid-back game night filled with good vibes, friendly competition, and prizes you’ll actually use. Come hang out, play a few rounds, and enjoy a stress-free evening.

For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610

