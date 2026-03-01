Basically Bingo - Event Details
Basically Bingo
Location: Campus Center Plaza
This is bingo with a twist—where everyday dorm essentials turn into big wins. Students are invited to enjoy a laid-back game night filled with good vibes, friendly competition, and prizes you’ll actually use. Come hang out, play a few rounds, and enjoy a stress-free evening.
For more information, contact: studacts@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7610
Tags: campus center sac
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Spring 2026 Freshman ʻEleu Mandatory Advising
- It's time for freshman mandatory advising! Schedule your appointment with your professional academic advisor on STAR Balance between February 15-March 15, 2026. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story Every Friday, January 16-March 27, from 12-1pm in Kilohana: The Academic Success Center. Kilohana is located on the first floor of Mookini Library at UH Hilo. ...
