Special Kuleana&Community Talk Story w/Rear Admiral Mahelona - Event Details

Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Building Community Through Conversation

Building Community Through Conversation

Leadership and Responsibility: How Hawaiian Values Shape Ethical and Effective Leadership



Join us for a special Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Rear Admiral Ryan Mahelona!



Rear Admiral Ryan Mahelona, a native of Kāneʻohe, Hawaiʻi and currently Deputy Commander for U.S. Tenth Fleet, is a U.S. Navy senior leader with a background in information and systems engineering, dedicated to mentorship, service, and strengthening community ties.



RDML Mahelona will explore the Hawaiian value of kuleana and how it informs leadership both in the Navy and in local communities. He will share personal experiences and lessons learned on balancing duty, service, and community engagement.



WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2026

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287 For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags:

