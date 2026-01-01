Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Kuleana in Uncertain Times - Event Details

Kuleana and Community Talk Story: Kuleana in Uncertain Times

Friday, March 6, 2026, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Kuleana & Community Talk Story

Building Community Through Conversation

Kuleana in Uncertain Times: Leadership as Relationship and Reciprocity



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Maile Boggeln!



Maile Boggeln is a UH Hilo alumna and former staff member who works at the intersection of philanthropy, policy, and youth leadership, centering equity, community care, and systems change. She brings a grounded, people-first approach to building power with and for the next generation.



In times of uncertainty, how do we lead without losing ourselves? This interactive session invites students into a powerful conversation on Kuleana in Uncertain Times: Leadership as Relationship and Reciprocity — exploring systems change, responsibility to community, and the grounding relationship with self that makes sustainable, collective leadership possible.



UH Hilo will also be having a celebration for International Women's Day from 10am-2pm on the Mookini Library Lanai. This speaker is a great connection to that event, so we hope you are able to stop by the library lanai for a bit before/after this presentation.



Friday, March 6, 2026

12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana: The Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Vanessa Carlson, Dr. Alton Okinaka, and the Center for Global Education and Exchange.



For disability accommodations, please contact Karla Hayashi at karlah@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7287

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

