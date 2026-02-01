Golden Futures: A Vision Board Ball - Event Details
Golden Futures: A Vision Board Ball
Location: Vibe Cafe - 750 Kanoelehua Ave Suite 101, Hilo, HI 96720
Dearest Gentle Reader,
It is the social event of the season. Join us for a Bridgerton themed Vision Board Ball - where ambition meets elegance and your future takes center stage.
Join us for a vision board workshop and trip to Vibe Cafe to set the scene from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM on February 18, 2026.
Transportation and drinks provided for the first 25 students that register.
Register here
This activity is co-sponsored by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and by the Kūkulu Program under a Title III Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. However, the event does not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. For disability accommodations, contact UH Hilo Disability Services at (808) 932-7623 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY),
uds@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: Limited spots available, pre register to reserve a spot in the workshop!
For more information, contact: lewislil@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7405
