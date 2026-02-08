Black History Month film series: 42 - Event Details

Black History Month film series: 42 Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 5:30pm – 7:30pm Location: UCB100 Join us for the showing of "42." History was made in 1947, when Jackie Robinson broke the professional baseball race barrier to become the first African-American MLB player of the modern era. "42" tells the life story of Robinson and his history-making signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers under the guidance of team executive Branch Rickey.

Everyone is welcome to join us for the film and the discussion afterwards. For more information, contact: inglis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7122 Tags:

